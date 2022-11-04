Mizuho Downgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Neutral

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AVA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Avista alerts:

Avista Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Avista by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avista by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.