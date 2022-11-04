Mizuho Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $125.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.12.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

