Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $87.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.64. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James cut Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

