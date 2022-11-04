Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $100.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.07.
MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Stock Performance
MNST stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Monster Beverage Company Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.