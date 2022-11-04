Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $100.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.07.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $91.09 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

