Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $51.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

NYSE MEG opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 1.70. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

