Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $357.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $163.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorcar Parts of America news, CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joffe Selwyn sold 33,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $466,284.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,526 shares of company stock worth $864,962 in the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

