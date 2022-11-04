MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Stock Price Down 10.1%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 1,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 9,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24.

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

