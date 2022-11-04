Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.51.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.4 %

NDAQ stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after acquiring an additional 629,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,573,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,590 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.