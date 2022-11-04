National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $23.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $22.59. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $92.82 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$900.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$662.14 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$504.78 and a 1 year high of C$716.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$643.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$665.61.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

