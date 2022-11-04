National Bankshares Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.77.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI opened at C$23.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.15 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.64.

Insider Activity

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1632353 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,519.52.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

