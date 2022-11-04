National Bankshares Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$65.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 60.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSU. CIBC raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities set a C$55.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.71.

Trisura Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$40.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.12 and a 12-month high of C$49.25.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$109.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

