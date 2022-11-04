National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $39.19.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in National Bankshares by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 23.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.