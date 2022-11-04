Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Navient worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Navient by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Price Performance

NAVI opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.55. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NAVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Navient from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

