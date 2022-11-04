Needham & Company LLC Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $42.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501,602 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

