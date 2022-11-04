Needham & Company LLC Lowers Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $42.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501,602 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

