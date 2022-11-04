Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 0.52. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $125.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,183.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,711.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,600. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

