Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $103.00 at Piper Sandler

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

NBIX opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $125.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $1,200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,711.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,600 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,914 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,449,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,251,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,031,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,248 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 883,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

