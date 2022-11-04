Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $115.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $124.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $125.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.74 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $2,281,421.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,853 shares of company stock worth $7,025,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.