New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.75. 5,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMTZ)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.