New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.75. 5,622 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 11,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.