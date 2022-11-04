Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

