NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($84.17) to GBX 6,000 ($69.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($71.68) to GBX 5,700 ($65.90) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,100 ($93.65) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($73.42) to GBX 5,500 ($63.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,964.29 ($80.52).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 4,942 ($57.14) on Wednesday. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 4,306 ($49.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,440 ($97.58). The company has a market capitalization of £6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 906.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,273.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,918.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

