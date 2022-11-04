Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Trading Up 0.1%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 214,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 236,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55.

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

