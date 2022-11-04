Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.66. 912,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28,159% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

Nuvei Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

