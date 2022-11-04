Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MRVFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.13% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, doing business as Miravo Healthcare, provides prescription and non-prescription products for pain, allergy, neurology, and dermatology worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business, and Licensing and Royalty Business.

