NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.