NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Cut to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NXPI opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
