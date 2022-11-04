Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Trading Up 2.2%

Oblong, Inc. (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 252,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 574,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Oblong Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.54.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 54.82% and a negative net margin of 255.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oblong, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

