Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($5.78) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OCDO. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.36) to GBX 1,290 ($14.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($8.96) to GBX 740 ($8.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,426 ($16.49).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Price Performance

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 639 ($7.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,964.50 ($22.71). The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 573.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocado Group

Ocado Group Company Profile

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,721,925.80 ($3,147,098.86).

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.