Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Ocado Group (LON:OCDOGet Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($5.78) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OCDO. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.36) to GBX 1,290 ($14.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($8.96) to GBX 740 ($8.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,426 ($16.49).

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 639 ($7.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,964.50 ($22.71). The company has a market capitalization of £5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 573.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.92.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 645 ($7.46) per share, for a total transaction of £2,721,925.80 ($3,147,098.86).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

