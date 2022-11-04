Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OCDGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($6.88) to GBX 420 ($4.86) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.28) to GBX 950 ($10.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,158.57.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDGF opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Ocado Group has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

