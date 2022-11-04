Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.14.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Okta has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $272.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,487.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,068 shares of company stock worth $2,439,313. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $217,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 30.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

