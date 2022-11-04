OneSpan Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneSpan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for OneSpan’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.79 million during the quarter. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 8.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OSPN opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.78. OneSpan has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $21.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 349,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 171,395 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 163,138 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 121,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

