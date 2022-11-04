onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

onsemi Trading Down 1.5 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.95. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $76.78.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

