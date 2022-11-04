Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ONTO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.32. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $106.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Onto Innovation by 354.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Onto Innovation by 67.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

