Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.4 %

EMR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of EMR opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after buying an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,450,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

