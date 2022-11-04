Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

CAKE opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 905,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 868,460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 52,812.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 656,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 655,401 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,018,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 376,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 378,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 304,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

