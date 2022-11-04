Oppenheimer Comments on Xylem Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Xylem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

