Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Shares Up 6.3%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 11,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 22,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

