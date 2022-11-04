Oxbridge Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXACU) Trading Down 3.1%

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 2,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Oxbridge Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXACU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Oxbridge Acquisition

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

