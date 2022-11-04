Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Shares Down 3%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $70.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

