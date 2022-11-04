Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.19 and last traded at $19.19. 100 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

