PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Receives $30.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

