Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.85.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.34.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,533 shares of company stock worth $37,171,370. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

