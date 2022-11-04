Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Macquarie

Investment analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the stock’s previous close.
PANW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.85.
Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PANW opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks
In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,533 shares of company stock worth $37,171,370. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.