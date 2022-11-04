Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.98 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.12 and its 200 day moving average is $259.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.95.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

