Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from SEK 176 to SEK 158 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance

PRXXF opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

