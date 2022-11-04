Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stake Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Park Aerospace worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 535.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Park Aerospace in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Shares of PKE opened at $12.00 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $245.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.