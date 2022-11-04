Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pathward Financial worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pathward Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 79,217 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $9,618,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $2,405,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 307.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

CASH opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Charles C. Ingram bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,390.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $387,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Ingram acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.25 per share, with a total value of $42,812.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,390.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $53,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.