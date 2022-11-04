Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Patrick Industries worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.88. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.