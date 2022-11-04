Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $430.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAYC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $326.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.98 and a 200 day moving average of $320.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $522.84.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after buying an additional 432,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after buying an additional 397,296 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after purchasing an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after purchasing an additional 278,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

