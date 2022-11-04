Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $393.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $326.33 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $522.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.