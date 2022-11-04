PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PC Connection Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $54.79.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $828.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 57.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PC Connection by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PC Connection by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PC Connection



PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

