Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $837.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,613 shares of company stock valued at $111,277. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $3,302,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 271.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 157,391 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

