Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Trading Down 0.7%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 19,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 55,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
The firm has a market cap of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Peraso Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Peraso Company Profile
Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.
