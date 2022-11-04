Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Trading Down 0.7%

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 19,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 55,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Peraso Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peraso had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Peraso Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Peraso Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Peraso stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Peraso worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.